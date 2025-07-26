Wrestling On FanNation

AJ Lee Chats About What She Misses From Her WWE Days

Don't worry wrestling fans, AJ Lee misses you all just as much.

Rick Ucchino

AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee
AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee / IMAGO / NurPhoto

It's been over 10 years since AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee, has stepped foot inside of a WWE ring, but her connection to her fanbase is as powerful as it has ever been.

The 'Day of the Dead Girl' co-author and mental health advocate took part in a panel during San Diego Comic Con this week, and was asked if she misses getting to interact with members of the WWE Universe on a regular basis.

“My fans are like pieces of my family," Mendez said. "My mission in doing everything in the public sphere is to help make people feel less alone and help wonderful weirdos realize that underdogs are cool and we can be the stars of our own stories, and things that you are insecure about can be your greatest strengths in this world."

Mendez admitted that she does miss that direct weekly connection with her fans that life on the road with WWE provides, but she still feels a strong bond with them. Especially those who have attended her keynote speeches over the years.

"The group of fans that have kept with me these past ten years have helped me feel less alone. I don’t know if they realize that. We sort of share this mission statement in life and I’ve seen them go out and become adults that become wrestlers or get into the mental health field as well. It is the most beautiful thing in the world. I love them and I feel like I stay so close to them, always. They are a piece of my heart." h/t Fightful.

AJ Lee
AJ Lee / WWE.com

While many wrestling fans are still holding out hope that Mendez will lace up the old Chuck Taylors once again some day, she did return to the ring for season two of Heels in the summer of 2023.

The physicality of the role was something AJ admitted she was afraid to do, but that her body was able to bounce back quickly. She referred to it as hopping back on a really painful, albeit fun, bicycle.

