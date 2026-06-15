AJ Lee Confirms WWE Programming Return as She Stays Busy With Outside Projects

AJ Lee is taking an extended break from in-ring competition, but she has now confirmed that she'll be back on WWE programming in the near future.

While the third season of WWE Unreal does not yet have a premiere date, the behind-the-scenes series will be returning to Netflix at some point this summer.

John Cena's retirement run and Brock Lesnar's return to action are expected to be two of the key storylines, and during an appearance on State Of Mind with Maurice Benard, AJ Lee revealed her involvement while detailing the career juggling act she's endured since making her own WWE comeback.

AJ Lee will be in Season Three of WWE Unreal on Netflix

AJ Lee | WWE

“The balancing act of trying to fit two careers into one life has been interesting. I spent the last... eight months on Raw on Netflix. I’m going to be doing Unreal, the documentary series for WWE, and then I’m still writing and producing," Lee said.

The former Women's Intercontinental Champion has not competed since WrestleMania 42, where she dropped the title back to Becky Lynch. She penned a goodbye letter to her fans shortly afterward, but left the door open for a return one day.

During her appearance on State Of Mind, Lee gave a better idea of what she's been working on during her hiatus from wrestling.

"I have a production company called Scrappy Heart Productions and our goal is to just make underdogs the stars of their own stories. We’re right now producing our first feature film and the short film version of it went to Tribeca last year, and did a film festival circuit and did it really well. So, we’re making the feature length version of that and we have a bunch of other projects in the works that we love and we’re so passionate about including comic books.”

Lee co-founded Scrappy Heart Productions alongside actress Aimee Garcia, best known for her roles in Dexter and the 2014 Robocop reboot, back in 2020. Lee says they are on the verge of launching a new comic book, with an announcement possible in the next couple of months.

The latest reporting on AJ Lee getting back into the ring says that the WWE creative team is not expecting to have her back in the fold any time soon.

AJ Lee | WWE

She told The Takedown on SI ahead of WrestleMania 42 that she considers this chapter of her career extra credit, and that she's down for any "fun things" that come her way.

Lee has also expressed a desire to work with a number of women in the future, including Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer and Lyra Valkyria. There seems to be little doubt whether she'll be back. The question is, how long will it be until she's skipping down the ramp once again?