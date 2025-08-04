Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return, Attacks John Cena At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Brock Lesnar returned in one of the most shocking returns in recent WWE history to close the WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event.
In the main event of the show, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight.
The bout turned out to be a traditional babyface vs. babyface epic that delivered to the enjoyment of the live crowd in MetLife Stadium.
After winning his second Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhodes left the ring to the legendary star for the fans to give Cena one final farewell with applause for a magical performance in the main event.
Brock returns
Then, the music of Brock Lesnar hit for the first time since SummerSlam 2023 to bring out the 10-time WWE World Champion.
Lesnar's return was welcomed with a deafening pop from the MetLife Stadium crowd who went crazy at the sight of "The Beast Incarnate." Brock has been absent from the company since 2023.
Lesnar came into the ring and briefly brawled with John Cena before delivering a thunderous F-5 to close the premium live event.
It remains to be seen what is next for Brock Lesnar after his shocking return and what this means for his presence during this John Cena retirement tour that will conclude in December of this year.
