AJ Lee Returns To The Ring Alongside CM Punk At WWE Wrestlepalooza
The 10 year wait is nearly over as AJ Lee is set to return to the ring on Saturday, September 20 at Wrestlepalooza.
The former Divas Champion and her husband, CM Punk, goaded Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins into accepting a massive mixed tag team match Monday night on Raw.
Lee made her first appearance on WWE's flagship show following her return this past Friday on SmackDown and she was still in possession of The Man's Women's Intercontinental Championship. The title belt was used as a bargaining chip, with Lee saying Lynch could either come take it back from her or agree to the tag team bout.
Becky tried to send Seth into the ring retrieve it, but Lee obstructed long enough for Punk to hit the ring and nearly catch the World Heavyweight Champion in a GTS. A furious Rollins spilled back out to the entrance ramp where he finally agreed to terms for Wrestlepalooza, much to the dismay of Becky Lynch.
AJ then gave the Women's Intercontinental Title a kiss good-bye (for now?) and tossed it back to Lynch.
This was the second match that was made official for Wrestlepalooza on Monday Night Raw. Following the events of last week's show, General Manager Adam Pearce agreed to book a seperate tag team match for the show. This one will see The Usos reunite to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (Announced):
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rolls & Becky Lynch
Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
