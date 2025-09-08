The Rock Explains His Dramatic Weight Loss, Says There's 'A Long Ways To Go'
Dwayne Johnson has been doing the media rounds and walking red carpets over the past few weeks to promote his new movie "The Smashing Machine", which opens in theaters across the country on Friday, October 3.
The film tells the life story of former mixed-martial arts and UFC champion Mark Kerr, which saw The Rock undergo a massive body transformation to portray the lead role. Now, the Final Boss is in the midst of another dramatic transformation.
Wrestling fans have undoubtedly noticed through recent photos, that The Rock is sporting a much leaner frame than he did the last time he stood in a WWE ring back in February.
Speaking to Variety during the Toronto Film Festival, The Rock revealed that he's dropping weight for his next role in which he'll play a "whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old” called Chicken Man.
The film, which is titled “Lizard Music” will reunite him with “The Smashing Machine” director Benny Safdi and he's already shed the roughly 30 pounds of muscle he put on to play Mark Kerr.
“Benny pitched me this after [Smashing Machine], and after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man,'” The Rock told Variety. “I still have a long ways to go. I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in ‘Smashing Machine.’ [It means] eating less chicken.”
Offering up a different Dwayne Johnson than we've seen before
Johnson has spoken out recently about a desire to really test himself as an actor, feeling that he had become pigeonholed as a blockbuster action star.
"The Smashing Machine" is a darker sports drama that dives into the more unsavory aspects of Kerr's story and The Rock's portrayal has already garnered some legitimate Oscar buzz ahead of the film's premiere.
With The Final Boss undergoing a new massive body transformation for a film that has not even begun principle photography, it's a safe bet that a return to the wrestling is a long time off.
The Rock last competed in the night one main event of WrestleMania XL, but was a central figure in John Cena's heel turn back in February at Elimination Chamber. He has not been seen back on WWE programming since then.
