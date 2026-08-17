AJ Styles Weighs in on Whether LA Knight is Ready to be a World Champion

AJ Styles has now weighed in with his opinion on whether LA Knight is ready to be a world champion in WWE.

Styles and Knight previously feuded ahead of WrestleMania 40, and Knight defeated Styles at the event. Throughout his run on the main roster, Knight has been in the world title picture a few times, but he has yet to win the gold.

In recent weeks, he has targeted World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, and they are seemingly on a collision course. Styles has now shared his thoughts on Knight's recent run and the fact that he has yet to hold a world championship in WWE.

LA Knight | Netflix

AJ Styles says LA Knight has all the tools

Speaking on his podcast, The AJ Styles Show, the former world champion said he's never seen anyone more ready than Knight to be a world champion. Styles shared his belief that Knight has what it takes and should get the opportunity.

“I’ve never seen anybody more ready to be a champion right now than LA Knight," Styles said. "I know I keep harping on this, but I can’t be the only one that thinks this way. He’s got all the tools. Give him the opportunity. He knows what comes with being a champion. He’s got it."

Styles then elaborated, noting that he wasn't just talking about holding the title; he said Knight has what it takes to "flawlessly" represent WWE in interviews and other media appearances.

"I’m not just talking about holding the heavyweight championship around your waist," Styles continued. "When it comes to interviews, what you gotta do to represent the WWE, he has those tools to be able to get it done. I think he’d do it flawlessly. "

Knight previously clashed with Reigns in 2023, when Reigns defeated Knight at Crown Jewel to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They later faced each other in a four-way match at the Royal Rumble in 2024, where Reigns again emerged victorious.

After disappearing from WWE programming earlier this year, Knight is back in the spotlight. He has been feuding with The Bloodline, specifically The Usos and Jacob Fatu. Knight has clearly set his sights on Reigns, and he memorably confronted the world champion on the August 3 episode of Raw. It seems like it's only a matter of time before he challenges Reigns for the gold again.

Many fans have been hoping to see Knight get a world title run, and while a rematch with Reigns seems likely, everyone will have to wait and see whether he wins the gold this time.