LA Knight Reveals Surprising Name as His Greatest Rival

LA Knight has had many prominent opponents over the years. AJ Styles, The Miz, The Bloodline, and many others have crossed paths with "The Megastar." Who's his top rival? Someone surprising.

At the Money in the Bank PLE next month, Knight will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Knight said that this title opportunity may be his last. It's also not his first against Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Knight previously crossed paths for the world title in 2023. During this time, Reigns was on a historic run with the championship that lasted over 1,000 days. Knight didn't win the title in the match, as Reigns was helped by The Bloodline faction.

LA Knight names someone other than Roman Reigns as his top rival ever

So, Reigns and Knight have history, but he's not his top rival. Who is it, then? In an interview with Sporf, Knight named Logan Paul as his top rival.

"I think that one of the ones that had the most impact that people were looking for for a long time was Logan Paul," Knight said. "I kind of had that rub up with him three years ago going into Money in the Bank, and I said the whole thing about the map and this, that, whatever. That kind of put us on the same trajectory in a certain way.

Logan Paul | Netflix

"Even though we both went our own separate ways for the next nine, ten months. But everywhere I went, people were like, ‘you need to go after Logan Paul and get that US title, blah, blah, blah,’ and eventually, that’s where we got to go.”

The signature match between Paul and LA Knight took place at SummerSlam in 2024. At the event, which took place in Cleveland, Knight defeated Paul to win the WWE United States Championship.

The two men also crossed paths at this year's WrestleMania. Knight teamed up with The Usos to take on Austin Theory, IShowSpeed, and Paul.

Knight vs. Reigns takes place at Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans. The event will feature both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. The winners will earn a world title match whenever they want.

Other announced matches for the show include Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed and a world title defense by Stephanie Vaquer. She'll defend against either Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan. Morgan and Lynch will collide on this week's episode of Raw and the winner will get the title shot at Money in the Bank.