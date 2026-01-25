AJ Styles, World Tag Team Title Contenders Announced For Jan. 26 WWE Raw

Anyone who saw AJ Styles perform at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend knows that he has a lot left in the tank, but Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Toronto, Canada, could be his last one ever.

Fresh off his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that AJ Styles will be at the Scotiabank Arena tomorrow night to address his potential retirement match against Gunther at the Royal Rumble.

AJ was desperate enough for one last shot at the newly proclaimed 'Career Killer' that he was willing to put his own career on the line to get it. We'll find out Styles' final thoughts ahead of his clash with The Ring General this Saturday night, when Monday Night Raw returns to its normal time of 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix.

While he was walking along the snowy streets of Toronto on Sunday morning, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also officially announced the four teams that will be competing to earn a future shot at The Usos' WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods will face off against The Creed Brothers, Otis & Akira Tozawa, and Rayo & Bravo Americano in a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match, and last but not least, Bron Breakker will be back on WWE programming.

It was two weeks ago when Pearce suspended the former Intercontinental Champion following his heinous attack on Penta and Dragon Lee. The Oracle Paul Heyman, however, has been working the phones and taking advantage of his connections to secure this one-on-one sit-down between Pearce and Breakker tomorrow night.

While not yet officially announced for the show, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are all expected to be in Toronto for the special Royal Rumble go-home edition of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw Match Card 1/26 (announced):

AJ Styles | Netflix

AJ Styles addresses potential retirement match against Gunther at the Royal Rumble

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce speaks with Bron Breakker about suspension

WWE World Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos

