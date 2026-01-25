Sami Zayn Becomes #1 Contender, Advances To Face Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble

After setting his sights on the gold to start 2026, Sami Zayn has punched his ticket to face Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship next Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

The headliner for the January 24 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine who would challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2026 event.

Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Damian Priest and Sami Zayn all qualified with victories on the January 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown to do battle in the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

In front of what was a raucous crowd, the four competitors came in determined to beat one another to move on to a huge opportunity against Drew McIntyre next Saturday, January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ZAYN

ORTON

WILLIAMS

PRIEST



Who will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship NEXT WEEK at Royal Rumble? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xfj5jHrRn1 — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

The bout started out with Trick deciding to exit the ring, while Orton went for an RKO on Priest that he blocked before Zayn clotheslined Damian out of the squared circle. Then, Williams brought the match to the ringside area by pulling Sami out before Orton and Priest joined the fray.

With this event taking place in Montreal, Zayn was the clear favorite, receiving by far the biggest pop of anyone in this bout. Several times, the ring was left for Zayn and Orton to go at it with one another. Throughout the contest, any offense on Sami was meant with loud boos from the partisan crowd.

After some one-on-one action, Orton came in and went on a tear. "The Legend Killer" went on offense against his three opponents. Randy hit the Hangman's DDT on Priest and looked for the same move on Williams until Zayn surprised him with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall.

Sami went for the Helluva Kick on Orton, but Trick came in with a leg lariat to get a close two of his own. On the floor, Williams was able to catch Priest with a Book End on the barricade, but then Zayn caught Trick with a tope con hilo. Sami reversed Orton's signature back suplexes on the announce table and hit the maneuver on "The Viper."

YOU GET A TABLE SLAM!

YOU GET A TABLE SLAM!

YOU GET A TABLE SLAM!



RANDY ORTON IS ON FIRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AhFOZHqPhs — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

Zayn hit the Helluva Kick on Priest and looked on the cusp of the win until Trick Williams pulled the referee from the ring to cost Sami. Trick laid in a shot on Sami before Orton started hitting his back suplexes on top of the announce table to all three of his opponents to take control once again.

After a tense exchange between the two stars, Zayn was able to avoid the RKO and looked ready for the Helluva Kick until Orton caught Sami with the RKO. However, Williams came in and threw Randy from the ring to go for the cover. Priest was there to make the save and keep the match going to a huge ovation from the crowd.

Following an exchange of kicks on the apron, Orton took advantage of a downed Trick and Priest, hitting his signature Hangman's DDT on both men. Trick blocked the RKO, which opened the door for Priest to hit the South of Heaven chokeslam on Randy, but Williams got a nearfall with a crucifix pin on the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Priest kicked Trick from the ring, but was caught by a Helluva Kick from Zayn, who then went for the cover to get the 1-2-3 and advance to face Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship next Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble 2026.

Nice try, Drew... 👀



McINTYRE vs. ZAYN. NEXT WEEK at ROYAL RUMBLE!



Will Sami Zayn finally become World Champion? pic.twitter.com/W1TOnqvP9a — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

Zayn's wife and son were overjoyed in the front row to see the Montreal native pick up this main event win. Post-match, McIntyre came down to attack Sami Zayn, but the babyface was able to fend him off and throw him over the top rope to stand tall with pyro going off to close the broadcast.

Zayn will attempt to reverse his losing streak against McIntyre, which currently stands at 0-11, heading into this title bout. WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will take place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, January 31 and will air live on the ESPN app domestically as well as Netflix internationally.

