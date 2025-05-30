Alberto Del Rio Attacks Vikingo's Father On Morning TV Show Ahead of AAA Title Match
With just one more day to go until they meet for the AAA Mega Championship, the intensity for the title bout between Alberto Del Rio and Vikingo was taken up more than a few notches.
During an appearance on Mexican morning show 'Venga la alegría', champion Del Rio was promoting tomorrow night's match when Vikingo's father was introduced onto the set towards the end of the segment.
Del Rio's demeanour rapidly changed upon seeing Vikingo's father arrive on the set, and he violently attacked Vikingo's father, leaving him laying, before walking off the set as security were called.
The Mega Championship bout between the pair will take place at AAA's TV Taping tomorrow night (May 31), with it being widely expected that Vikingo will dethrone Del Rio. The result of the match was potentially spoiled by a graphic shared for the upcoming Worlds Collide show, where Vikingo will take on Chad Gable.
The match graphic promoting the bout for the June 7 shown at the Forum in Los Angeles listed it as being for the AAA Mega Championship. Only one problem, neither Vikingo or Gable is currently the AAA Mega Champion. Although one of them is challenging for said title tomorrow night.
The gaffe has, understandably, led many fans to believe Vikingo is walking away with the gold tomorrow night before defending against Gable next weekend in southern California.
WWE announced the acquisition of AAA over WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, in April. Since then, Vikingo has appeared on WWE TV on several occasions, clearly with the intention of receiving a sizeable push, which seems to be beginning with the Gable match at Worlds Collide.
