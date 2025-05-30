Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Potentially Being Held In London or Saudi Arabia
The state of WrestleMania 42 remains in flux.
The 'Showcase of the Immortals' was originally scheduled to take place next April at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but news broke late last week that the show was on the move.
In exchange for missing out on hosting next year's event, the Big Easy was awarded the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in 2026 and an undetermined future WrestleMania.
Las Vegas is the current front runner to land WrestleMania 42 with the clocking ticking down to secure a new venue, but WWE is reportedly trying to work through some logistical issues that could keep Sin City from hosting for a second year in a row.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has done some digging on some potential back-up sites, should plans not get finalized in time to return to Allegiant Stadium next year.
"Among them was the rumored possibility of London, which we’ve been told is a matter of site fees," Ross Sapp reported early Friday morning. "It was noted that AEW pays the city and venue for All In and Forbidden Door, while WWE is seeking out a hefty site fee to bring the show to London."
Then there's the massive elephant in the room. The potential for WrestleMania to be held in Saudi Arabia, where presumably 'hefty site fees' would be no issue.
Ross Sapp inquired about the possibility of taking WWE's biggest show of the year over to Saudi Arabia, and was told that just doesn't appear to be in the cards right now.
MORE: Clearing Up The Chatter On Whether Vince McMahon Could Buy Back WWE
"A longtime WWE employee believed that if WWE does a WrestleMania in Saudi, it will be later in a year and be titled like, “Super WrestleMania” along the lines of “Greatest Royal Rumble.”
The Greatest Royal Rumble was a one-time event that was held in the spring of 2018. A little less than eight years later, the actual Royal Rumble is set to take place next January in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We'll keep you posted on any additional news and rumors regarding WrestleMania 42.
