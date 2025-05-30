Omos Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Has Heavily Influenced Him
Omos is one of the most towering presences in WWE history, and it turns out, he has taken heavy influence from a WWE Hall of Famer.
It has been a while since WWE fans have seen the 7-foot-3 big man in a WWE ring, as he hasn't wrestled a match for the company since the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He did have a brief run in NOAH in Japan, but finished working with that promotion in January.
Omos was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast this week, and revealed that one of the most influential voices in his wrestling career to date has actually been maybe the best big man to ever do it: The Undertaker.
"I've been blessed from the first day. I remember the first time I met him. I was at NXT, this is when we were still filming at Full Sail. I’m walking to Gorilla in the back, and I see Hunter. Hunter goes, 'Hey, I have a special surprise for you.' He [Undertaker] just walks out, and I rarely get star-struck. I just go 'Oh it’s The Undertaker!' He goes, 'Hey big fella', and he just gave me a big hug. I was shocked. I was shook. I couldn't believe my eyes, and from that day it just became like a bond," he said.
It's another look at the shift in perception on The Undertaker, who once had major mystique and aura about him working his "deadman" character. In recent years, he has peeled that role back, now even appearing as a coach on WWE LFG.
MORE: WWE LFG Winner Jasper Troy Explains What He Learned From Booker T & The Undertaker (Exclusive)
Omos noted even if Taker isn't directly giving advice, his career has served as a model he likes to look up to.
"He's pretty much like a, because he can't be my dad, sorry Taker, but he's been such a great influence on me, and I appreciate him," Omos said. "We talk quite often. He gives me advice. Whenever I'm trying to figure out a match or a spot, I always ask, What would Undertaker do? Because I do admire how he's been able to transcend the business, because he has built one of those characters that, even after he passes, that character is going to be forever."
It is unclear when or if Omos will return to WWE television. He originally signed with the company in 2019.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (5/30/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Takedown Discussions: Should WWE SmackDown Remain Three Hours Long?
WWE And Big 12 Expanded Partnership Will Reportedly Bring Smackdown To College Markets
WWE Reportedly Set To Hold Philly Show Ahead Of AEW Residency