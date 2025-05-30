Jacob Fatu Reveals Story Of Losing Yokozuna's WWE Title Belt Backstage
We hope Jacob Fatu is more careful with his WWE United States Title belt than when he was entrusted with the WWE Title as a kid.
The US Champion has recently been remembering the time his uncle, the late, great Yokozuna, left him with the actual winged eagle WWE Title belt. Only for a young Fatu to lose the damn thing and have to embark on a backstage mission to retrieve it for Yoko.
Fatu shared the story during an interview with the Toronto Sun in which the Anoa'i family legacy was brought up. When asked about some of his earliest family memories, Fatu brought up how he ended up enlisting referee Earl Hebner to look for his uncle's world title belt. Hilariously, the belt was found by the cookies and sodas backstage.
"Yokozuna. I lost his belt backstage. I lost his belt, yeah, and Earl Hebner found it. It was by the catering. I was young and I was just running around."- Jacob Fatu
Fatu continued, "That’s crazy you ask that. I was just thinking about him the other day and when he had won the Royal Rumble. I’m from Sacramento, California, and when he won that Royal Rumble, it happened in Sacramento. So, you know, very special. But, definitely one of that.
"I lost the belt and man, my dad was like, flicking me in the ear. Like, ‘Man, where the belt at?’ I was a kid. I just remember my uncle wasn’t even tripping. He was just laughing, and I will never forget when Earl came in with the belt, and my uncle was like, ‘See, it’s alright.’ He was like, ‘Where'd you find it?’ And I will never forget what he said. He was like, ‘It was by the cookies and the sodas over there in the catering.' So, yeah, that’s one of my earliest ones.
"But, that was actually my favorite time in wrestling. That’s actually how I got introduced to everything. It was around that time."
Yokozuna not even being bothered that the belt had been lost may be one of the best Yoko stories out there. We love a chill king WWE Champion.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
