Aleister Black Discusses Wrestling Future In Video Filmed Ahead Of His WWE Return
Aleister Black made his return to WWE Friday night on SmackDown.
The Miz was standing center ring, complaining about missing out on this year's WrestleMania, when Black made his way to the ring and silenced the suffering of the former two-time WWE Champion with one swift left foot to the face.
Aleister spent much of the past four years wrestling as Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling. There had been whispers of his desire to return to WWE long before his AEW contract expired back in February, so it was not at all surprising to see him make the jump back as quickly as he did.
Black was the subject of a mini-documentary that was released by Josiah Williams of Wrestle & Flow on Saturday. All the footage for the video was filmed while Black was still a member of the AEW roster and he talked in depth about some personal struggles he experienced during that time.
He also took a peak into his wrestling future and was very realistic about the time he has remaining as an active competitor.
"I'm 39. I hope that I have another five to eight years left in me. Physically, I feel great. I think this is the best I've looked physically as well. Technology changes, nutrition changes, science changes, sports science changes. You see athletes getting older and older and being able to perform at higher levels, even when they're older. I definitely feel I'm part of that in a certain aspect, but I have no illusions about this that the majority of my career is well past me."
The thought of his career coming to a close, sooner rather than later, is not one that is met with sadness. Black said he's able to take comfort in the fact that, for the time being, he's still able to perform for the fans more than 20 years after he stepped into a ring for the first time.
"Being able to survive for this long and staying relevant, I'd say that's something I'm definitely proud of. Dedicated fanbase, we're still doing good despite setback after setback. After all the things that have happened, they're all still there and it's heartwarming to feel that a lot of people are still rooting for me. That's something I think I lost sight of."
Black received a very nice reception from the crowd in Fort Worth Friday night. The fans in attendance at Dickies Arena greeted him with 'welcome back' chants before he greeted The Miz with a Blass Mass kick to the face.
Aleister will wrestle his first match back in WWE next Friday when he battles The Miz one-on-one on SmackDown.
