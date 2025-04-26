Bryan Danielson Gives Update On His Neck & Whether There's A Chance He Wrestles Again
Bryan Danielson doesn't sound like a man who's aiming to return to the ring one day.
The former AEW World Champion retired from full-time competition after losing to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream this past October. There's been this belief that the door could be open for return match or two in the future, but that door may not be particularly wide open.
Danielson recently spoke with Jamal Niaz and was asked about the potential for a comeback down the line. His response, while understandable, might leave some hopeful fans a bit disappointed.
"My neck is wrecked," Danielson admitted with a laugh. "So, it's not no chance, but it's risk versus reward at this point, right? So I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids. One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I'm very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough."- Bryan Danielson to Jamal Niaz
AEW President Tony Khan said in a separate interview this week that he's hopeful Bryan will be able to return to the ring one day. Sentiments that have been echoed by others in All Elite Wrestling to Fightfuls' Sean Ross Sapp.
"People in AEW are of the belief he hasn't wrestled his last match," Ross Sapp said during a Q&A Saturday. "He was hoping to avoid surgery, and we haven't heard if that's changed. He's been backstage here and there and still works with AEW."
Danielson was asked by Niaz if there was any particular opponent that could coax him to put his boots back on, but he did not provide a clear answer.
