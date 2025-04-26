The Rock Secures Massive Royalty Payday From TKO Group In 2024
The Rock secured a massive royalty payday from TKO Group in 2024 according to a recent SEC filing reported in the TKO Group annual report.
The Rock received $900,000 in royalties and $2.6 million in travel reimbursements last year. The former WWE champion and Hollywood star actor is on the TKO Board of Directors.
This week The Rock made waves with comments, praise, and criticism of WrestleMania 41. He appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed why he wasn't on the show after being so tied into the main event storyline between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.
In that main event, Cena defeated Rhodes and won his 17th world championship -- the most ever for a pro wrestler. He was helped by Travis Scott, a friend of The Rock, which led many fans in attendance to think The Rock himself would also be joining the fray. The story didn't play out that way as The Rock never showed and Cena simply pinned Cody after the interference from Scott.
MORE: John Cena Will Defend WWE Championship Against Randy Orton At Backlash
The Rock has been involved in WWE storylines since returning ahead of WrestleMania 40 last year. He wrestled on that show and teamed with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and The Rock in a main event tag team match. He also interfered in the Cody vs. Reigns title match, but was unsuccessful in helping Reigns retain the title.
The Rock is a former world champion in WWE and joined the TKO Board of Directors in January of 2024. As part of that deal, he secured full ownership of "The Rock" trademark.
