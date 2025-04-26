Watch WWE Fan Ask Montez Ford To Use Prosthetic Leg As A Weapon On SmackDown
The Street Profits are still the WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in absolutely spectacular Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match Friday night on SmackDown.
The match exceeded any and all expectations as all three teams rattled off one highlight maneuver after another. One of the more insane moments came when Montez Ford grabbed a prosthetic leg out of the crowd and used it as a weapon against Johnny Gargano.
As many had probably figured already, the spot was completely improvised. The owner of the prosthetic posted a video to social media Saturday, showing him offering up his leg to Ford. The moment was apparently too good for Tez to pass up. He grabbed the leg and struck Gargano with it twice before tossing it back to Lucha Big E, as he's known on his X account.
In the end, it was Tez who climbed the ladder and retrieved the WWE Tag Team Championships. After the match was over, The Street Profits reflected on the significance of Friday night's victory in a WWE Digital Exclusive.
"We knew what was at stake," Dawkins said. "We knew history was in the air today. 25th anniversary since the TLC Match between the Hardys, Edge & Christian and the Dudleys. We knew we had big shoes to fill. And all three teams went out there and laid it all on the line... just like those three teams did. We gave 'em a reason. We gave 'em a reason to say, 'Damn. We shouldn't have left those three off Mania.'"
Fans can expect #DIY and MCMG to earn their way back into the title picture at some point down the line, but it will be interesting to see who steps up to the Street Profits next. Former NXT Tag Team Champions, and The Takedown on SI 2024 Tag Team of the Year, Fraxiom did make their debut on the Blue Brand Friday night with a win over Los Garza.
