Aleister Black Says WWE Return Felt Like He Was Coming Home
According to Aleister Black, he's home in WWE.
Black spoke to The Atomic Drop newsletter and openly discussed what it felt like to be a part of WWE once again. Black had high praise for the company and also said being in the WWE locker room is like no other locker room he's ever been in. Black said that he was nervous, but that WWE felt like home.
It's strange, right? Because it's like a mixed feeling of nostalgia and familiarity whilst there is something unknown, because obviously as much as the setup is the same, internally, its guts have been like rearranged if that makes sense, because it's no longer the same people in charge, but at the same time, it's the same people that I connected with the first time around. And I remember being very nervous, but then realizing that everything felt the same in the most positive sense and then I was like, why are you so nervous?- Aleister Black (h/t Fightful)
Black continued:
You know all these people. And then at that point, it was really strange. It was like all my anxiety just kind of dropped. And I'm like, yeah, this time around, it's even better, you know what I mean? Because I've always had a good relationship with Triple H, and I get along great with Nick Khan, and the locker room is something that I've always preached about, how fantastic the boys are in WWE. And it just really felt good, it felt like coming home- Aleister Black (h/t Fightful)
Black is a former NXT Champion and was a major part of the black and gold era of that brand. He helped establish NXT at the leve it is today, but didn't get as many opportunities once he got to the main roster.
On the main roster, Black tagged with Ricochet, but didn't get the same push that he did in NXT. Black left WWE and joined AEW in June of 2021. In that company, Black feuded high on the card with Cody Rhodes upon his arrival and led his own House of Black faction. His momentum slowed drastically after the feud with Rhodes.
Since being back on WWE television, Black has feuded with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes.
