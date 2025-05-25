WWE Releases Official Poster For Worlds Collide Event With AAA
WWE has officially released the poster for their co-branded Worlds Collide PLE event with AAA.
On Sunday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, dropped the poster and confirmed that the Chad Gable vs. Vikingo match that was announced during Saturday Night's Main Event would be that show's main event.
"On June 7, like never before, including Chad Gable vs. Vikingo in an absolute dream main event matchup," Triple H wrote on Twitter. Are you ready?"
WWE announced the purchase of AAA over WrestleMania 41 weekend and this is the first show that the company is putting on with that brand. The show will air in the afternoon prior to the Money in the Bank PLE.
MORE: 20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
In addition to Vikingo vs. Chad Gable in the main event of the show, Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto) vs. the AAA trio of El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr, Psycho Clown and Pagano would also take place on the show. That match was announced on this week's episode of Smackdown.
Vikingo is a mainstay performer for AAA, but also wrestled for AEW. His biggest match in that company was a feature bout on Dynamite with former AEW World Champion and EVP, Kenny Omega.
