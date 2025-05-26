Tony Khan Discusses Former TNT Champion's Lengthy Absence & When He Could Return To AEW
Scorpio Sky is still in All Elite Wrestling, but you wouldn't know it by watching the product.
The former TNT Champion has not wrestled for AEW since September of 2023 when he lost a match on an episode of Collision against, now WWE Superstar, Andrade El Idolo. Sky's last ROH appearance happened in early October that same year.
Company President Tony Khan was asked about Sky's lengthy absence from AEW programming during Sunday night's post Double or Nothing media scrum, and said discussions have recently taken place to bring him back into the fold. Although, plans were never finalized.
"I like Scorpio Sky," Khan said to start of his response. "It’s interesting, Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently and he mentioned he was looking to come back and I have had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do. He’s someone who has been here from day one and I have a lot of respect for him."
Scorpio Sky has wrestled for a number of independent promotions over the past several months, as the 42-year-old waits for an opportunity to return to AEW television that makes sense for all parties involved.
MORE: AEW Double Or Nothing 2025: Swerve Strickland Uses New Weaponized Shoe To Win Anarchy In The Arena
"He’s part of the roster," Khan confirmed Sunday night. "I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea. We talked about it and it didn’t work out for reasons between us, but it’s a legit thing and I’m fine with it. I would like to use him for a different idea when the time is right."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hangman Adam Page Wins 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing
Mercedes Moné Wins Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing
Episodes of AEW Dynamite & Collision Will Air Back-To-Back Multiple Nights In June
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)