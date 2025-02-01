Alexa Bliss Reportedly At Lucas Oil Stadium For WWE Royal Rumble 2025
With the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 set to be underway in mere minutes, it looks like another top star may be about to make a surprise return.
Several names have been speculated to appear during the Men's and Women's Rumble, but the one name that has gotten the most conflicting reports has been Alexa Bliss.
Ahead of the huge premium live event from Indianapolis, PWInsider has reported that Bliss has been spotted backstage and is expected to compete during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.
Recent reports have indicated that the former five-time WWE Women's Champion was scheduled for a return following two years off for maternity leave. This comeback was reportedly postponed after a contract dispute between Bliss' representation and WWE. The last update stated that there would be no concrete plans for her return until this situation was resolved.
The new report indicates that Bliss' appearance backstage at the Royal Rumble has surprised many backstage after those recent disputes.
Bliss' return should open the door for many different storylines, most notably with The Wyatt Sicks faction due to Alexa's connection to the late Bray Wyatt. The group recently moved over to the SmackDown brand in the "transfer window."
Signing with WWE in 2013, Alexa Bliss has been one of the most decorated WWE superstars in the women's division. She is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, Ms. Money In The Bank in 2018, and a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion.
Bliss last competed against Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. The Takedown on SI will have any further updates on the Royal Rumble 2025 when they become available.
