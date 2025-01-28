WWE Rumors: Will AJ Styles Return At The Royal Rumble Saturday?
There have been more questions than answers regarding AJ Styles' WWE status as of late, but the company is reportedly hoping to have him back in the mix at the Royal Rumble this weekend.
The former WWE Champion suffered a foot injury during a match with Carmelo Hayes back in October and he has been off television ever since.
The injury came at one of the most inopportune moments as Styles had just returned to SmackDown after a lengthy layoff from programming, and he was rumored to be gearing up for a final run before his retirement from pro wrestling.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now reporting that AJ Styles is scheduled to be in Indianapolis this weekend and WWE is hopeful he'll be cleared to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
How long Styles will end up sticking around once he does return to WWE remains to be seen. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported last fall that AJ's contract was due to expire toward the end of 2024 or sometime early this year.
MORE: WWE 2K25 Game Details: Release Date, Price, Game Features, Roster & More!
However, it's possible that the company could now add injury time to his deal which could potentially stretch out his commitments to WWE through WrestleMania 41 this April.
We'll continue to update you on the status of AJ Styles as more information becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
JD McDonagh Reveals His Injuries After Being Hospitalized From Scary Spot On WWE Raw
WWE Raw on Netflix Results [1/27/25]: Sami Zayn Loses Main Event; Helluva Kicks Cody Rhodes
WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns As Video Game Cover Star [Photo]
WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats & More A&E Programming To Debut in February