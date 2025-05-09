WWE Rumors: Major Championship Match Reportedly Set For Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event
Jey Uso will reportedly be defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show on May 24.
Jey and Paul have been at odds the last couple weeks on WWE Raw and PWInsider has reported that the match is planned for the quarterly special on NBC.
Uso became the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Gunther by submission to win the title, his first in WWE.
Two weeks ago on Raw, Paul and Uso had a confrontation in the ring in which Paul called out Jey for being far beneath him in terms of star power. Paul told Jey it took him just a couple years to achieve what Jey accomplished in an over 15 year career. In response, Jey said that he wouldn't take that kind of disrespect from a YouTuber.
This past week on Raw, Jey wrestled in the main event against Seth Rollins with his world championship on the line. The match ended in a no-contest, but as Jey shook hands with the audience after the show went off the air, Paul attacked him from the crowd and decked him with a Paul right hook punch.
The WWE Backlash PPV event is this Saturday and does not feature a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Announced matches include John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and Gunther vs. Pat McAfee.
