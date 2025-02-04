Alexa Bliss' WWE Royal Rumble Jacket Paid Tribute To The Late Bray Wyatt [Photo]
This morning, Alexa Bliss shared a close-up look at the jacket she wore for her WWE return at Saturday's Royal Rumble.
After two years away from the ring, Bliss made her surprise return when she entered the match in the number 20 position. Making her entrance to perhaps the loudest pop of the night, she arrived wearing gear aligning with her Firefly Funhouse persona, including a brand new Lily Doll.
Fans only got a quick look at the back of her jacket as she showed it off to the crowd, but she's now shared a close-up on social media.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter) she shared the image alongside the caption "And this is a friendship that will never ever end." The back of the jacket reads "Fiend 4 Ever" in red, with an R and S added in white to spell out friends, a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.
The latest news on Bliss is that she signed a brand new 5-year contract Saturday and was immediately flown to Indianapolis for her Royal Rumble appearance. Despite her Wyatt Sicks outfit, Bliss is reportedly set to be assigned to Raw, which is curious considering Wyatt Sicks were recently moved to SmackDown.
