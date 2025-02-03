The Latest Reporting On Alexa Bliss' New WWE Contract And Brand Assignment
Alexa Bliss is back in WWE after a two year absence and she's not going anywhere anytime soon.
The five-time Women's Champion was a late addition to the Women's Royal Rumble Saturday night in Indianapolis after WWE and Bliss' representative reportedly agreed to new contract terms very late in the week.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting it's a brand new, five-year deal. Alexa put pen to paper on Saturday and was then flown to Indianapolis that same day for her appearance in the Royal Rumble.
The other talent involved in the match were not clued in to Bliss' participation until she had arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium. According to Ross Sapp, Shotzi had been in attendance during match rehearsals on Friday and was slated to enter the Women's Royal Rumble at No. 21 before Alexa replaced her Saturday night.
Prior to the agreement coming together late last week, WWE and Bliss had reached a reported impasse during contract negotiations. WWE sources claimed to Fightful that Bliss wanted a new deal, while the company wanted her to work under the same rate that she had received during her maternity leave.
Ross Sapp says merchandise for Bliss' return had been in the works for weeks before negotiations stalled, which is how WWE had it ready to go so quickly.
Despite her new Wyatt Sicks affiliated gear and Lilly Doll, Alexa is expected to be assigned to Monday Night Raw, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. It's a curious move as the Wyatt's were moved to SmackDown via the WWE transfer window.
