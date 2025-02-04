Sami Zayn Taken Out On Stretcher After WWE Raw Goes Off Air
When Sami Zayn arrived at Monday Night Raw yesterday he still had hope that he could earn a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.
Not only were those hopes put to bed by CM Punk, but Zayn ended up being carried out of the arena on a stretcher.
The four-time Intercontinental Champion squared off with the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' with an opportunity to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match coming up on March 1. It was the first time that Zayn and Punk had ever wrestled one-on-one and they did not disappoint the crowd in Cleveland.
After an exhilarating back-and-forth main event, Punk finally caught Zayn in the GTS and put him down for the three count. Punk and a disappointed Zayn showed each other respect by shaking hands, but moments after the match came to an end, Kevin Owens would emerge to attack his on-again, off-again best friend.
Owens, showing the battle scars of his Ladder Match with Cody Rhodes Saturday night, was able to clock Sami and dump Punk to the outside with one good surprise forearm. He then dropped Sami with a package piledriver before CM Punk even knew what was going on.
After Raw went off the air, Sami Zayn was checked on by Punk and then attended to by more than a half dozen medical personnel. He was soon loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the back for further evaluation.
Credit to Torre Pinkins for sharing video from inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on his X account Monday night.
Kevin Owens provided Sami Zayn with a quid pro quo offer ahead of the Royal Rumble. If Zayn helped him win the WWE Championship, then he would help Sami in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. While Zayn did make his way to ringside during KO's match with Cody Rhodes, he remained a neutral party.
Clearly, Owens feels a certain way about Sami Zayn deciding to stand on the sidelines while he lost yet another WWE Championship match.
WWE has not provided any kind of update on Zayn's condition at this time.
