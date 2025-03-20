Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumors Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 Status
Did Alexa Bliss just respond to the online discourse surrounding her WWE WrestleMania 41 status?
As previously reported, it was revealed on Tuesday that Bliss, who made her surprise WWE return at the Royal Rumble last month, was no longer advertised for her previously scheduled appearance at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.
With many WWE fans debating what the development meant for whether or not she'll be involved at WrestleMania 41, Bliss took to X with a cryptic response using a popular Ross Geller meme from the TV series Friends.
The meme simply states "I'm fine, okay? I'm great!"
Bliss has not wrestled on WWE television since she participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.
In Bliss' most recent on-screen segments, WWE has hinted at a connection between her and The Wyatt Sicks, who have been off television since last December.
There's no way to decipher exactly what the former Women's Champion meant by this response, but it's sure to keep the conversation going about her next move in WWE.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
CM Punk Inspired Chris Bey To Fight To Walk Again After Tragic In-Ring Accident
Latest Superstar Rumored To Be In 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class
Booker T Responds To BET Greatest Black Wrestlers List: "It's a hell of a lot higher than Mark Henry rated me"