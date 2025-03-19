Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces New Episodes of Raw And SmackDown Ahead Of Clash In Paris

Episodes of Raw and SmackDown are heading overseas as WWE announces a summer European Tour ahead of Clash in Paris.

Rick Ucchino

Clash in Paris
Clash in Paris / WWE

On Wednesday morning WWE announced a 'Road to Clash in Paris' tour across the UK, Ireland & France that will take place later this summer.

Members of the WWE Universe in Dublin, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff and Lyon will be treated to a number of shows in the run up to Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, including multiple episodes of both Raw and SmackDown.

Date

City, Country

Show

Venue

Friday, August 22

Dublin, Ireland

SmackDown

3Arena

Saturday, August 23

Liverpool, U.K.

Clash in Paris Tour

M&S Bank Arena

Sunday, August 24

Newcastle, U.K.

Clash in Paris Tour

Utilita Arena

Monday, August 25

Birmingham, U.K.

Monday Night Raw

bp pulse Live

Tuesday, August 26

Manchester, U.K.

Clash in Paris Tour

AO Arena

Wednesday, August 27

Leeds, U.K.

Clash in Paris Tour

First Direct Arena

Thursday, August 28

Cardiff, U.K.

Clash in Paris Tour

Utilita Arena

Friday, August 29

Lyon, France

SmackDown

LDLC Arena

Sunday, August 31

Paris, France

Clash in Paris

Paris La Défense Arena

Monday, September 1

Paris, France

Monday Night Raw

Paris La Défense Arena

Clash in Paris will be the first ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the French capital. The upcoming tour will also mark the first time in 12 years that WWE will broadcast an event from Birmingham and the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin.

WWE Superstars advertised for the tour at this time include WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Sami Zayn.

MORE: On Location Makes Las Vegas The Ultimate WWE Fan Destination For WrestleMania 41

Fans can now register for pre-sale opportunities. Priority Pass packages will also soon be available from On Location, offering fans premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. 

Published
