WWE Announces New Episodes of Raw And SmackDown Ahead Of Clash In Paris
On Wednesday morning WWE announced a 'Road to Clash in Paris' tour across the UK, Ireland & France that will take place later this summer.
Members of the WWE Universe in Dublin, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff and Lyon will be treated to a number of shows in the run up to Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, including multiple episodes of both Raw and SmackDown.
Date
City, Country
Show
Venue
Friday, August 22
Dublin, Ireland
SmackDown
3Arena
Saturday, August 23
Liverpool, U.K.
Clash in Paris Tour
M&S Bank Arena
Sunday, August 24
Newcastle, U.K.
Clash in Paris Tour
Utilita Arena
Monday, August 25
Birmingham, U.K.
Monday Night Raw
bp pulse Live
Tuesday, August 26
Manchester, U.K.
Clash in Paris Tour
AO Arena
Wednesday, August 27
Leeds, U.K.
Clash in Paris Tour
First Direct Arena
Thursday, August 28
Cardiff, U.K.
Clash in Paris Tour
Utilita Arena
Friday, August 29
Lyon, France
SmackDown
LDLC Arena
Sunday, August 31
Paris, France
Clash in Paris
Paris La Défense Arena
Monday, September 1
Paris, France
Monday Night Raw
Paris La Défense Arena
Clash in Paris will be the first ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the French capital. The upcoming tour will also mark the first time in 12 years that WWE will broadcast an event from Birmingham and the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin.
WWE Superstars advertised for the tour at this time include WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Sami Zayn.
Fans can now register for pre-sale opportunities. Priority Pass packages will also soon be available from On Location, offering fans premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.
