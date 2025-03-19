Booker T Responds To BET Greatest Black Wrestlers List: "It's a hell of a lot higher than Mark Henry rated me"
Last week, BET named its greatest Black wrestlers of all time, and a WWE Hall of Famer topped the list.
Six-time world champion Booker T was named No. 1 on BET's list, with the outlet awarding him the accolade citing the following:
"In a lot of ways, Booker T has achieved more than any other Black wrestler to ever lace up their boots. A double hall of fame inductee both as a single act and as a tag team duo with Stevie Ray. A world champion and a valuable asset to the company who didn’t know they needed him so much when they took a dip in 2006. Booker T became so valuable for the WWE and wore so many hats when they needed him, that Kurt Angle once said that Book was one of the five greatest to ever do it. How many wrestlers you know popular enough to run for mayor of Houston?"- BET
The Hall of Famer was asked about the list on his podcast, and even poked fun at Mark Henry for finishing three spots behind him at No. 4.
“Well it's a hell of a lot higher than Mark Henry rated me [laughs]. It was crazy, man, but no, I appreciate that man, I really do," he said. "My body of work has been exponential, man,” Booker T said.”It’s been vast. I’m still working my butt off to make sure this next generation finds their way through this journey as well. It’s not easy."
Booker is currently serving as a coach on "WWE LFG," and also runs his own training school in Houston.
“There’s so many pitfalls and so many holes and bumps in the roads, land mines you can fall on, so I’m trying to teach young guys see how you can be really successful in this business,. But think about parlaying that success into whatever you’re going to do next," he said.
"I think that’s what’s really important. But for me, the journey was always going to work. Putting my boots and my hard hat on, you know, a lot of times I felt like I had my stethoscope on around my neck because I felt like it was 24/7, man. I was on call 24/7.”
MORE: Booker T Compares The Differences Between "WWE LFG" And "WWE Tough Enough" (Exclusive)
Booker noted he's humbled to be considered among the all time greats, and believes he is desrving of the accolade.
“It’s just all been work, but the work paid off at the end of the day. When I got in this business, I said when it was over with, I just wanted my name to ring with the best wrestlers that have ever did it. I feel like I’ve achieved that. I feel like my name rings right there with all of the greats that have ever done that," he said. "So I appreciate BET for honoring me and giving me that honor and putting praise on me like that. It means a lot, it really does.”
