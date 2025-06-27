Another Legend Reportedly Being Brought Back For WWE Evolution
It sounds like another WWE Hall of Famer is being brought back for next month's Evolution Premium Live Event.
7-Time Women's Champion Trish Stratus is celebrating her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling, and a new report says that she'll be bringing the party and a little Stratusfaction to Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, July 13.
During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the guys behind the insider X account said that an announcement regarding Trish's return was already supposed to have aired within the past week.
"We are told the return of Trish Stratus is also right around the corner," WrestleVotes said. "The announcement of her return was planned and scripted into the June 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. According to a source, the announcement of her return and accompanying graphics were set to air prior to John Cena's second promo of the night. While this plan was obviously scrapped, we are told the return is still on the books." h/t Cultaholic.
Stratus made her initial return to WWE back in February when she was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She'd then team with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber in Toronto a month later.
No specific creative plans for Stratus at Evolution were mentioned in this latest report. Trish did compete at the inaugural event back in 2018, teaming with her bestie Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.
