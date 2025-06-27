Real Reason Chelsea Green Was Replaced In WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament Revealed
Chelsea Green was originally scheduled to compete in an opening round Fatal 4-Way Match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, but ended up being replaced the day of the match by Alba Fyre.
The former Women's United States Champion did not travel to the June 13 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky. An angle was filmed that saw Green sitting pool side via video chat, where she informed GM Nick Aldis that she ran into travel issues.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that there was a completely different reason for why Chelsea had to miss the show, and subsequently, the Queen of the Ring Tournament.
"Green actually didn’t travel to the show, as she had been dealing with a sinus infection that caused her to experience hearing loss and be sent to the emergency room," Ross Sapp said in his report Thursday. "Green was able to heal up quickly, and appeared on the next week’s edition of Smackdown. Producers we spoke to complimented the quick turnaround."
Chelsea's sinus infection was said to be unrelated to the broken nose she suffered weeks before at Saturday Night's Main Event. Alexa Bliss would emerge victorious in the Fatal 4-Way that Green was supposed to compete in on SmackDown, but ended up losing to Asuka in the Semi-Final round of the Queen of the Ring.
The Empress of Tomorrow will face Jade Cargill Saturday at Night of Champions with the crown, and a Women's Championship opportunity at SummerSlam, on the line.
