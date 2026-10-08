Status of WWE Crown Jewel Again in Question After Latest US Security Alert

WWE may need to pivot plans for their upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia next month.

WWE and Saudi Arabia have had a nearly decade-long partnership that has seen top live events staged in the country. The billion-dollar deal began in 2018. Since then, WWE has run various PLEs there, including Night of Champions, Crown Jewel, and others.

This year, the company ran their annual Royal Rumble event from Riyadh for the first time in history. The next event in Saudi Arabia is Crown Jewel and it's currently scheduled to take place on November 7.

WWE may have to move that event.

Security warning puts WWE Crown Jewel in jeopardy

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The US embassy in Riyadh issued a special security alert to US citizens regarding travel to Saudi Arabia. It warns citizens to practice heightened vigilance due to Houthi hostilities, especially at airports.

"Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and Houthi public threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission reminds all U.S. citizens to exercise heightened vigilance," the embassy wrote. "The Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including against civilian airports, and the military conflict has the potential to escalate. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.

"We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization to travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. U.S. citizens are advised to not travel near the Yemen border. Follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense."

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 7, 2026)



Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and Houthi public threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission reminds all U.S. citizens to exercise heightened vigilance. The Houthis… pic.twitter.com/1cQYoXVH2C — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 7, 2026

The partnership agreement WWE signed with Saudi Arabia was for 10 years and valued at a billion dollars. In addition, WWE is set to bring its biggest event of the year to the country in 2027. WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia next year, but an exact date has not been announced at this time.

This weekend, WWE will head to New Orleans for the Money in the Bank PLE. Announced matches for the event include both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed, a triple threat for the WWE Women's World Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Takedown On SI will keep you updated wit the latest WWE Crown Jewel news.