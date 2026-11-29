It's been a difficult weekend for the professional wrestling world following the shocking death of Bronson Reed.

WWE announced that the 38-year-old had passed away right before the start of SmackDown on Friday, due to medical complications following injuries he sustained at WWE Crown Jewel.

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the globe these past few days, but it's taken some a little longer to find the right words to say. That includes two of the WWE Superstars that Reed shared a good chunk of screen time with over the past couple of years.

Bronson Reed & Austin Theory | Netflix

Bronson spent the past year and a half of his career as a member of The Vision, and his stablemate Austin Theory released a very emotional goodbye message on his social media accounts Sunday.

“I want to just say how much I love you," Theory said. "The coolest person in the world. Could get along with anybody. You knew everything. I could say anything, and you knew about some person or something that happened. You’re always laughing. Never in a bad mood around me. You never treated me bad once. Always talked about how great your wife was, how proud you were to have a daughter, and just how that changed your whole life."

Theory said the toughest part was knowing that he wasn't going to spend any more time with his friend on the road, but that he'd cherish the memories they made together forever.

"I promise you, man, I will never forget about you. Never, bro. I love you, dude," Theory said in his video.

Becky Lynch also remembers Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed | WWE

Becky Lynch was one of several WWE Superstars who pushed through their grief to perform at Survivor Series: WarGames Saturday night. She lost her Women's World Championship Match to Liv Morgan, thanks to an assist from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, but it wasn't that long ago that The Man was lending assistance to members of The Vision.

Lynch spent a brief time with the group prior to her husband's injury last year, and after struggling to find the right words to say the past few days, Becky took to social media Sunday to remember Bronson Reed fondly.

"We all lost an incredible human being," Lynch said. "Jermaine was one of my favorite people to talk to backstage. He was one of those people that you feel instantly at ease in their company. A good human. A great giggle on him. We’d chat about movies, music, the Bears. But man, would he beam when he talked about his family, about his wife Paige and his daughter Deja."

I haven’t been able to find the words. I still can’t. We all lost an incredible human being. Jermaine was one of my favorite people to talk to backstage. He was one of those people that you feel instantly at ease in their company. A good human. A great giggle on him. We’d chat… pic.twitter.com/6h937CLZbl — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 29, 2026

"He’d tell me about what she was watching and the things she was getting into. He loved being a dad and was clearly a great one. My heart goes out to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him and especially his family," Lynch said.

No additional details about Bronson Reed's death have been released, but he was reportedly recovering from a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs prior to his passing. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Saturday that Reed developed a bad blood clot and was also dealing with a hematoma on his kidney.

We'll continue to keep you updated just as soon as more information becomes available.