Roman Reigns Reportedly In Talks To Star In Popular Video Game Movie Adaptation
They say the stronger fighter always wins and that may certainly be the case if Roman Reigns is one of the competitors.
A new report from Deadline on Wednesday says that the multi-time WWE World Champion is among those in talks to join the cast of Legendary Studio's live-action Street Fighter movie.
Reigns, real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, joins Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo in being eyed for a potential role in latest movie adaptation of Capcom's popular video game franchise, according to Deadline.
The studio itself would not confirm the report and plot details remain under wraps. It's also unclear which character Reigns would portray if he and his reps were able to come to an agreement to star in the film.
In an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Roman said that he's had to pass on a number of acting roles in the past due to his commitment to WWE. With his in-ring career winding down over the next few years, however, Reigns said he'd be open to more Hollywood projects. Although, he's expected to be very selective with the gigs he chooses to pursue.
“I almost want to model it after Tarantino, where we’re not just doing anything and everything," Reigns told Vanity Fair. "I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one."
Reigns current contract with WWE is set to expire sometime after WrestleMania 42 next April in New Orleans. He told Vanity Fair that he 'probably' has one or two more years left in his pro wrestling career after that deal expires.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Will Logan Paul Shock The World?
Willow Nightingale Reveals AEW Contract Status (Exclusive)
WWE Rumors: NXT Europe Reportedly Set To Launch Later This Year
Backstage Reaction To Damian Priest During WWE Feud With Drew McIntyre