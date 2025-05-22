Zoey Stark Issues First Comments Since Gruesome Leg Injury On WWE Raw
Zoey Stark took to social media on Wednesday night to issue her first comments since suffering a gruesome injury to her knee during a Money in the Bank Qualifier Match on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Stark thanked fans for the support and said that the comeback is always greater than the setback.
"Wow, the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know," Stark wrote. "What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys."
On Raw, Stark wrestled Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match with the winner earning a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. During the match, Stark springboarded off the top rope and tried to land a dropkick on Sane. Instead of hitting the move, her leg got caught on the mat as her body kept going and the entire leg snapped in the wrong direction.
Stark screamed in pain and the referee and doctors checked on her. The match was paused as the show went to a commercial break. When the show returned, Ripley and Sane continued on in a singles match with Ripley winning to qualify for Money in the Bank.
Stark did not give a timetable on her return or what the exact injury to her leg was.
