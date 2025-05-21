Karrion Kross Sets Record Straight On WrestleMania Week Promo, Logan Paul, And Problem In WWE
Karrion Kross has seen strong momentum in fan response coming out of WrestleMania week, in which he cut a promo on his status and position with WWE. Since then, Kross's merchandise has flown off the shelves and is now featured on the road at live events like Raw and Smackdown.
In an interview on Wednesday with Ariel Helwani, Kross went on record and set the record straight as to what that promo actually meant. Kross also talked openly about his position in WWE, celebrities like Logan Paul coming into the company and getting big opportunities, and much more.
"The biggest misconception anyone can take from what I said on WrestleMania was that I'm disgruntled. I'm not," Kross told Helwani. "I'm just really, really, really hungry, man. I'm really hungry. All of this is coming from a place of passion.”
Kross signed with WWE in February of 2020 and went on to get a strong push in NXT. Kross was NXT Champion, but a shoulder injury slowed his momentum early in his run. After his return from injury, Kross won the NXT Championship again and was called up to the main roster in 2021. By November, however, Kross was released from his contract. He was brought back in 2022 once Triple H took over as head of creative for WWE.
MORE: Karrion Kross Announces Great News For Fans Looking For His WWE Merchandise
Since returning, Kross has had a WrestleMania match, but hasn't had a consistent presence on either Raw or Smackdown and much less than specialty celebrity performers like Logan Paul. In the interview with Helwani, Kross said he didn't have a problem with Paul, but a problem with the way the WWE system rewards performers like him.
“I don't have a problem with Logan Paul," Kross said. "What I have a problem with is this idea within the system to reward the mainstream archetype like Logan, with certain types of liberties and privileges that could be delegated to the people that have pretty much dedicated their entire lives and are here full time. We, the collective, the talent, the wrestlers, the performers, we can go viral too. I don't want there to be this idea, this dependency that other people from other lanes are the only ones that can do that."
Logan Paul is scheduled to challenge Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday at the Saturday Night's Main Event. As for Kross, at the end of the interview with Helwani, he teased a potential Money in the Bank win by holding up the briefcase.
