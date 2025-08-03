Backstage Update On Seth Rollins Injury Angle And WWE SummerSlam Sunday Main Event
Seth Rollins is once again the World Heavyweight Champion, and it should be safe to say this on behalf of most wrestling fans, what a huge relief it is that's the case.
That's not a shot against CM Punk and what his first WWE World Title run in 12 plus years would have looked like if given the chance to flourish, but the overall health of the company is just better with The Visionary as an active competitor and at the center of what's going on during episodes of Monday Night Raw.
The WWE creative team and their direction heading into SummerSlam seemed to take a massive hit last month at Saturday Night's Main Event when Rollins 'injured' his knee against LA Knight. He stayed down in the corner for several minutes, before he appeared to call an audible to have The Megastar beat him with a quick BFT.
Thankfully, it was all an angle to set up what's now been dubbed the 'Ruse of the Century'.
Questions surrounding the legitimacy, or at least the severity, of Rollins injury began to surface in the hours after it happened. This despite many people within the company being under the impression that Seth was significantly hurt.
Rollins showed up to WWE Evolution the very next night on crutches. He went on the Rich Eisen show and declared that he'd be out of action for a while, with his main goal of being back in time for WrestleMania 42. He was even filmed in public walking alongside his daughter with the aid of crutches and while wearing a knee brace.
MORE: Rhea Ripley Shares Emotional Reaction To CM Punk Losing The World Heavyweight Title To Seth Rollins
Clearly Seth was willing to go to great lengths to get people to buy into the story, as WWE top brass played everything extremely close to the chest.
Who knew what and when did they know it?
"The details around whether Rollins did have any sort of injury are still unknown," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Saturday night.
"Within the days following the situation, people that would usually be talking weren't, and silence sometimes speaks louder than words. By the time Rollins appeared on Rich Eisen's show, many in the company believed it was a work. However, there were a lot of producers, backstage personnel and talent who stressed that they were not told specifically of such."
Ross Sapp further stated that the plan for Rollins to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam had tentatively been in place since before Saturday Night's Main Event, and the company clearly decided to go through with it despite word of the angle making its way into the press.
There's also word that creative plans for Sunday night's main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes are being kept quiet. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion abruptly ended his heel run on Friday's episode of SmackDown, and declared that the old John Cena would be back for this Street Fight.
There are some who are skeptical, myself included, as to whether Cena was being genuine during his promo on Friday. We'll just have to wait and see how things shake out down on the field at MetLife Stadium.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night 2): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Seth Rollins Cashes In MITB To Win Title On Night 1
Becky Lynch Set To Rekindle Her Rich History With WWE SummerSlam [Exclusive]
Alexa Bliss Teases Bigger Role For Lilly, Reveals Which WWE Star Could Bring Her Life