WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog For Night 1
WWE rolls into MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for two nights of action in what is typically the second biggest WWE show of the year. Championships, grudge feuds, and celebrities will be abound for night one.
In the night one main event, CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk says that he must win the world championship to solidify himself as the best in the world. As for Gunther, he's looking to add to his legacy with a win over Punk.
Night one of SummerSlam will also feature a major grudge match from WWE Raw. Roman Reigns will team with Jey Uso for the first time in months to take on the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Breakker and former Reigns wiseman, Paul Heyman, have made life difficult for Reigns since WrestleMania. This week on Raw, Breakker and Reed left both Reigns and Uso laying in the ring after a vicious beating. Reigns has said that at SummerSlam he's going to remind people who really runs things in WWE.
In women's division action, Tiffany Stratton defends the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. Cargill is this year's Queen of the Ring and is looking for her first piece of singles gold in WWE. Is it Cargill's time to end Tiffy Time? SummerSam is the battleground where the world finds out.
Finally, country megastar Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut alongside Randy Orton during night one of SummerSlam. Jelly Roll and Orton are scheduled to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Paul and Jelly Roll have been at odds for weeks and now the clash between the two celebrities finally comes head to head with a fight.
WWE SummerDlam 2025 Results & Live Blog
Check back beginning at 6 p.m. ET for full results, highlights, and a live blog of WWE SummerSlam 2025 night one.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card For Night One
Sami Zayn vs, Karrion Kross
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre
Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
