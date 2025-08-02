Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog For Night 1

Follow all the WWE SummerSlam results and highlights live!

Zack Heydorn

CM Punk
CM Punk / WWE.com

It's WWE SummerSlam Saturday!

WWE rolls into MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for two nights of action in what is typically the second biggest WWE show of the year. Championships, grudge feuds, and celebrities will be abound for night one.

In the night one main event, CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk says that he must win the world championship to solidify himself as the best in the world. As for Gunther, he's looking to add to his legacy with a win over Punk.

Gunther and CM Punk
Gunther and CM Punk / WWE.com

Night one of SummerSlam will also feature a major grudge match from WWE Raw. Roman Reigns will team with Jey Uso for the first time in months to take on the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Breakker and former Reigns wiseman, Paul Heyman, have made life difficult for Reigns since WrestleMania. This week on Raw, Breakker and Reed left both Reigns and Uso laying in the ring after a vicious beating. Reigns has said that at SummerSlam he's going to remind people who really runs things in WWE.

In women's division action, Tiffany Stratton defends the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. Cargill is this year's Queen of the Ring and is looking for her first piece of singles gold in WWE. Is it Cargill's time to end Tiffy Time? SummerSam is the battleground where the world finds out.

Finally, country megastar Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut alongside Randy Orton during night one of SummerSlam. Jelly Roll and Orton are scheduled to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Paul and Jelly Roll have been at odds for weeks and now the clash between the two celebrities finally comes head to head with a fight.

WWE SummerDlam 2025 Results & Live Blog

Check back beginning at 6 p.m. ET for full results, highlights, and a live blog of WWE SummerSlam 2025 night one.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card For Night One

Sami Zayn vs, Karrion Kross

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.

