WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream (Night 2)
If the ending to night one of SummerSlam is any indication, we could be in for a wild night two from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Two new World Heavyweight Champions were crowned in just a matter of minutes Saturday night as CM Punk defeated Gunther to capture his first WWE World Title in 12 years, only for Seth Rollins to pull off the 'Ruse of the Century' and steal it away with his Money in the Bank briefcase.
Will we see a new WWE Champion crowned during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' as well? A fully reformed John Cena (allegedly) has promised to bring his very best against Cody Rhodes as these WrestleMania 41 opponents battle over the company's top prize once again. This time around in a Street Fight.
The Women's World Championship will also be on the line tonight as Naomi defends against the two women she stole the title from at WWE Evolution in Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.
Miss SummerSlam has come back around to the event for the first time since 2022, and Becky Lynch is out to prove that she's still the greatest to ever do it when she puts her Women's Intercontinental Championship up for grabs in a No Disqualification Match against Lyra Valkyria.
The Men's Intercontinental Championship will be defended as well Sunday as Dirty Dom takes on AJ Styles, Jacob Fatu gets his opportunity to win back his Men's United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match and the SmackDown Tag Team Division is ready to put on a show in a massive Six-Way TLC Match.
Have your popcorn ready. It's going to be wild in East Rutherford Sunday night. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday night's potentially epic conclusion to WWE SummerSlam.
Six-Way Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships
The SmackDown Tag Team Division was not going to be denied the grand stage this time around. After The TLC Match between Street Profits, #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns was left off of WrestleMania 41, WWE decided to run it back at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. Only three other teams have also been added to the mix. Will the Wyatt Sicks be able to over come the odds and hang onto the WWE Tag Team Championships?
Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the Men's United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match
Solo Sikoa has orchestrated a masterful revenge plot against Jacob Fatu after their falling out at Money in the Bank earlier this year. The former Tribal Chief stole his title at Night of Champions with the help of JC Mateo, Tonga Loa and the debuting Tala Tonga, but his MFT's may be a non-factor at SummerSlam. The Men's United States Champion is being forced to put his title on the line against the Samoan Werewolf and he'll have to do it inside of a steel cage.
Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a No Disqualification Match
Lyra Valkyria has one last opportunity to win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship. If she loses Sunday night, then she can never challenge for the title again as long as it's around the waist of Becky Lynch. The Man has come back around to event that helped make her famous for the first time in three years. She's fired up. She's motivated. She may be debuting a new theme song. The Greatest of All Time (not just her saying it, we said it) is ready for a war in this No DQ contest.
Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
AJ Styles has been waiting for over a month to get his hands on Dominik Mysterio and he's just hours away from finally getting his opportunity. Dirty Dom was unable to compete at Night of Champions back in June due to injury, but his days of ducking the Phenomenal One are over. Styles has said this very well could be his final match ever at SummerSlam. Will he make it a successful one and walk out of MetLife Stadium as a two-time Men's Intercontinental Champion?
Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were in the closing minutes of an all-time classic battle at WWE Evolution when Naomi stole their moment and the Women's World Championship via her Money in the Bank contract. There will be no short cuts this time as Naomi defends her title for the first time against both The Nightmare and The Genius of the Sky in a massive triple threat match. The winner will move on to face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris.
John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight
John Cena has made an extremely abrupt about-face. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion announced to the world Friday night on SmackDown that he doesn't want to end his career as a whiney, narcissistic antagonist. He does, however, still plan on retiring as the WWE Champion. Cody Rhodes earned his shot at WrestleMania redemption when he won the King of the Ring Tournament. Now, he'll be facing the future Hall of Famer at his best with the industry's North Star on the line.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 date (Night 2):
Date: August 3, 2025
WWE SummerSlam 2025 time:
Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
WWE SummerSlam location:
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
