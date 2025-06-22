Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions Following U.S. Airstrikes On Iran
A tense situation in the Middle East further escalated Saturday night when President Donald Trump ordered U.S. airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran.
The attack drew a sharp response from Iran's Foreign Minister, who promised that the US will face 'irreparable consequences'.
As to be expected, the growing conflict between Iran, Israel and now the United States has caused a great deal of concern among wrestling fans with WWE heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week for Night of Champions.
WWE talent are set to travel out around mid-week via charter plane, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. As of this writing, only 10 wrestlers are scheduled for show, which would normally require a relatively small flight. However, this Friday's edition Smackdown is also being held in Riyadh.
Ross Sapp has been told that sets for this weekend are currently under construction, while WWE will apparently be keeping a watchful eye out as the events draw closer.
"Fightful reached out to WWE reps in an official capacity, and haven't heard back. However, one higher up on background said the situation was being monitored accordingly."
One source already working in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions told SRS that everything was moving "full steam ahead" as of Sunday afternoon.
"That one source-- speaking on a matter of opinion -- didn't believe it would be postponed or canceled, and thought there was too much money at stake with the upcoming Royal Rumble being there," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Beyond that, the source said that 'Saudi is one of the safest places in the world' as it relates to this situation, and another source believed that WWE would be made assurances of said safety."
We'll continue to provide any and all updates surround Night of Champions as they become available.
WWE Night of Champions Match Card (Announced):
John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship
King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso
Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill or Roxanne Perez
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa for the Men's United States Championship
