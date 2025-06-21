WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Open To One More Match
Stone Cold Steve Austin may not be done with stomping mudholes just yet.
The Texas Rattlesnake last competed inside a WWE ring in 2022, coming out of a 19-year retirement to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 38 in his home state of Texas.
Austin's victory over Owens was his first bout since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. In the almost 20 years that passed between the two matches, The Bionic Redneck was linked with a host of comebacks that never materialized, including potential dream matches with CM Punk, John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan.
In the three years since his return against Owens, Austin has been linked to a match with Roman Reigns in 2023 that never ended up happening but now, according to report from Fightful Select, it appears the former WWE Champion may be keen to lace 'em up one more time.
Fightful's report states that more than one source around WrestleMania 41 weekend this year claimed that Austin told them he "might have one more in him." Austin infamously crashed his ATV into a ringside barrier at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, knocking a fan over in the process. The WWE Hall of Famer was appearing to announce the attendance for night two, having also made a string of appearances during the weekend and having his WrestleMania 13 submission match with Bret Hart inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Not much is known about Austin's physical condition at the moment, but Fightful reports that multiple people who saw The Rattlesnake over 'Mania weekend claimed he was open to the idea of wrestling one more match.
Naturally, Punk's name has been mentioned internally regarding Austin if another match was to become a possibility. Several wrestlers have also actively pitched to face him if the opportunity should arise, too.
If a match does happen, perhaps Nick Khan could see to it that the ringside barricades are moved back at least five feet, just in case.
(H/T Fightful Select)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Stars CM Punk And Seth Rollins Get Into Confrontation During Fanatics Fest
Zelina Vega Has Wanted Program With WWE SmackDown Star Since First Evolution [Exclusive]
Jim Ross Gives Update After Colon Cancer Surgery & Talks Plans For AEW All In Texas