Zelina Vega Has Wanted Program With WWE SmackDown Star Since First Evolution [Exclusive]
WWE Evolution 2 is right around the corner and one of the women who was on the card for the inaugural event back in 2018, is still waiting for a follow up feud from her match that night..
Reigning Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega was a little over a year into her WWE tenure when the first Evolution was held inside New York's Nassau Coliseum. For a brief shining moment, Vega believed she had won a 20-Woman Battle Royal but did not realize that neither Nia Jax nor Ember Moon (AEW's Athena) had been eliminated yet.
While in the midst of her premature celebration, Vega backed right into the arms of a waiting Nia Jax and was promptly thrown over the top rope.
“I did think it was funny that, of course, Nia [Jax] was the one that I walked into," Vega said during her conversation this week with The Takedown on SI. "Like, oh my God. That visual, I'm surprised that they didn't run with that storyline because there absolutely has to be something between me and Nia at some point.”
Not only was there not an immediate follow up, but Zelina and Nia have only ever competed in the same match four times since Evolution. The 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Matches.
“It's been seven years and there still hasn't been something with me and Nia. Hopefully there'll be something soon.”
Zelina Vega and Nia Jax both have huge title matches coming up next week on SmackDown. Vega will defend her Women's United States Championship against Giulia, while the Irresistible Force will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match.
Evolution 2 will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, July 13. It's hard to see a path toward a Vega vs. Jax match-up coming together with just three weeks to go before the show, but anything is possible depending on next week's outcomes.
Regardless of her spot on the card next month, Vega recalls what it was like backstage in the hours before the first Evolution and she'll be extremely happy if she gets to be a part of the second one.
“I remember that day… there was a nice hopeful feeling with everyone,” Zelina said. “Like a big hopeful gathering, 'cause I think all of us were just like if this continues, this could be really big, you know? And it's nice that it's carrying over finally.”
