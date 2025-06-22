Brie Bella Addresses Return Rumors Ahead Of WWE Evolution 2
Will we see a Bella Twins reunion in WWE?
That's the question that's been on the minds of many fans ever since WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, aka Nikki Garcia, made her return to the company back at the Royal Rumble in February. The former WWE Divas Champion now appears to be in the mix for the upcoming Evolution event as well, but what about her sister Brie?
While recent reports from TMZ were that WWE and Brie were having discussions that would see her return in time for next month's all women's PLE in Atlanta, Brie threw a bit of cold water on those rumors Saturday night while speaking with NEWS4SANANTO on the red carpet of the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards.
"I mean, I would love to return. But I'm kind of waiting for that call still. Nikki got the call. Brie didn't. So, I didn't change my number. If you guys wanted to know."- Brie with NEWS4SANANTO
When the interviewer suggested that all it would take for Brie to return would be a phone call, she replied, "Yes. That's right."
Until recently, it was widely rumored and speculated that the Bella Twins would reunite at Evolution to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Morgan is now set to miss months of action after dislocating her shoulder this past Monday night on Raw, so those plans could very well be out the window.
Nikki's surprise entrance into the Women's Royal Rumble Match a few months back ended a three year hiatus from the company for the Garcia family. Brie has not stepped foot in a WWE ring competitively since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.
