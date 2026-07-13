Roman Reigns to Appear With Jalen Brunson at Saturday Night's Main Event

Roman Reigns will be gifting WWE fans in New York City the opportunity to acknowledge him this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion took to social media Monday morning to announce an appearance inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, and he invited New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson to join him.

Brunson, an avid WWE fan who has made multiple appearances on programming in the past, is coming off winning the NBA Finals MVP Award earlier this summer. He led the Knicks to their first NBA Championship in more than 50 years, with the team winning 15 of their final 16 playoff games to end the franchise's decades-long championship drought.

Roman Reigns wants the world to acknowledge himself and Jalen Brunson

"The OTC



The King of New York @jalenbrunson1



The Mecca …. MSG @TheGarden



Let’s have the whole world ACKNOWLEDGE us at @WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event!"

The OTC



The King of New York @jalenbrunson1



The Mecca …. MSG @TheGarden



Let’s have the whole world ACKNOWLEDGE us at @WWE

Saturday Night’s Main Event! ☝🏽 #SNME #TribalChief — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 13, 2026

Danhausen, of course, deserves some credit for the Knicks' victory, as they didn't go on that historic postseason run until he publicly uncursed the franchise. He'll also be at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend as he's scheduled to go one-on-one with The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh.

Several members of the New York Knicks have been invited to the show, according to recent reports, and the hope was that Jalen Brunson would be able to appear, even though he recently underwent surgery and will not be cleared for any physical contact.

WWE has now confirmed that Brunson has accepted Reigns' invitation and will be in the building for the show. Reigns' presence also gives wrestling fans another reason to get hyped for what is already going to be a jam-packed Fanatics Fest weekend in the Big Apple.

Roman Reigns | WWE

A segment involving The OTC also gives a boost to a Saturday Night's Main Event card that only has three matches on the schedule. In addition to Danhausen facing JD McDonagh, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Paige & Brie Bella defend their titles against Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence.

And as announced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis this past Friday night, WWE Champion CM Punk will team with his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes, to take on Gunther and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

Roman Reigns will be in Dallas, Texas, for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, where he is scheduled for a contract signing with Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against The Visionary in a rare Premium Live Event singles match between the two former Shield members.