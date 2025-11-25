Becky Lynch's 'Starfleet Academy' Look Revealed

Becky Lynch's career with the WWE has, like many other stars, allowed her to transition into acting. Her Hollywood career has so far seen her appear in films, game shows, TV shows, and more.

Most recently, she starred in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 alongside other wrestling and wrestling-adjacent stars, including Bad Bunny, MJF, and Nikki Bella.

Now, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion and Collider have revealed a first look at her Star Trek universe character, where she assumed the role of a Starfleet Officer.

Everyone’s FAVORITE wrestler turned actor will be starring in one of the most ICONIC franchises in TV history. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres in January on Paramount+. You can get a sneak peek of just how AMAZING I look here. Small correction Collider, I’m not one of… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2025

Star Trek is a multi-billion-dollar media franchise that began on television with the original series in 1966. Currently, Paramount+ is airing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and will premiere Starfleet Academy on January 15th.

While speaking with Collider, Lynch spoke about her past with Star Trek and how she grew up watching the show as a child.

"I grew up when Star Trek was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background. I can’t say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies. And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that." Becky Lynch

She also notes that filming on the bridge for the series was "one of the most amazing sets I've ever been on."

Becky Lynch | WWE

Becky Lynch's journey to get back her title

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy won't be out until next year, but in the meantime, it seems Becky Lynch has her hands full with trying to get back the Women's Intercontinental Championship after losing it to Maxxine Dupri on Monday Night Raw on November 17th.

The loss wasn't the cleanest due to a distraction from AJ Lee, thus leading Lynch to have a social media meltdown and threaten legal action against Raw General Manager Adam Pearce for upholding the result of said match.

I got on the first private jet OUT of this terrible town! I’m on my way to

see my HOT HUSBAND and AMAZING CHILD! Another week, another AMBUSH!? UNSAFE WORKPLACE! MY LAWYERS are gonna have a field day with THIS! https://t.co/wXbVX9pfPw — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2025

Lynch will attempt to gain some measure of revenge against AJ Lee for the interference and a previous loss at Wrestlepalooza, as both women take part in the Survivor Series: WarGames match coming up in just a few days.

Afterward, she will most likely be setting her sights on Maxxine Dupri and the championship that she believes she never lost.

