Bayley Pulled From WrestleMania 41 After Backstage Attack At Allegiant Stadium
In a stunning development, it appears Bayley will not be competing Sunday night at WrestleMania 41.
The former WWE Women's Champion was set to team with Lyra Valkyria and challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but that will no longer happen.
WWE cameras found the Role Model backstage at Allegiant Stadium earlier in the day on Saturday and she was writhing in pain. Bayley claimed to have been blindsided, while medical personnel checked out her shoulder. Doctors told Raw GM Adam Pearce that things did not look good.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions passed by the scene and swore that they had nothing to do with the attack on Bayley, but they would happily take a forfeit victory at WrestleMania.
Pearce would not grant their request and said that the titles will still be on the line tomorrow night. He then informed Lyra that she had roughly 24 hours to find a new partner.
This is a tough blow for Bayley, who last year won the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL. This could, however, open the door for the return of Becky Lynch.
The Man is in Las Vegas and is reportedly due to return to television very soon. When Lynch was last factored into creative storylines, she was feuding with Liv Morgan and mentoring Valkyria. The path is there if Becky is ready to return to programming.
We'll provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
