Latest Report On WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Sales & Talent Comps
We are just a few hours from the start of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and both nights of the event still have tickets available at Allegiant Stadium.
However, WWE is very close to selling out the tickets that are available based on the current setup and are confident they will do so.
In a new update published by Fightful Select, it was reported that there are roughly 1,200 tickets available for night one of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night and right around 1,300 tickets still available for night two on Sunday.
MORE: WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
This lines up with a report from WrestleTix on Saturday morning which listed 1,248 tickets available for Saturday. WrestleTix reports that a full sellout, based on WWE's current setup, would be 57,224.
If WWE opened up every seat on the Allegiant Stadium map, a sellout would come in at 68,143. However, the company has not fully opened up the stadium for sale. Hence the 57,224 figure currently representing a "sellout" figure based on setup.
WWE did recently add some "limited view" seats available behind the entrance stage that were not previously for sale (per WrestleTix). The lowest price for these seats is $150 as of Saturday afternoon.
Lastly, Fightful also reports that the situation for talent obtaining tickets for friends and family (comps) has been extremely tight this year. The report notes that it has been "virtually impossible” for even top level WWE talent to get comped tickets, noting that it is the "tightest comp situation they've seen." Thus, talent that have had their family travel in for the show have been shouldering the expense for tickets.
