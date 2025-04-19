Major Becky Lynch Update Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41
Could The Man finally be coming back around to WWE?
Becky Lynch was spotted at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Friday night. Not a surprising occurrence as she's reportedly been under contract with the company for a number of months now.
Even if she wasn't, she could have just been there in support of Triple H, her husband Seth Rollins or for a myriad of other reasons.
There could be something more brewing, however.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there are those in WWE who believe that the former Women's World Champion will be worked back into the creative mix relatively shortly. Perhaps, even immediately.
"The belief among those we've heard from this week is that she's back very soon on television, perhaps as soon as a big angle at WrestleMania this weekend," Johnson wrote.
Lynch recently made headlines after she told the crowd at an improv show that she's, "not wrestling anymore," but that she might again one day. It's long been The Man's modus operandi to play her cards close to the chest, so it's nearly impossible to gauge her return of Lynch's own comments and actions alone.
Becky has not competed for WWE since last May. She lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match with the Women's World Title on the line, and he's not been seen on television since.
During her lengthy hiatus, Morgan has repeatedly claimed that she sent Lynch into early retirement. Liv and Raquel Rodriguez will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley this Sunday night at WrestleMania 41, two other women that Becky has history with. If fans are hunting for a hook to pull her back on screen, it might be dangling there.
Big Time Becks is also quite familiar with all of the five women looking to walk out of Allegiant Stadium as Women's Champions this weekend, so there's a great deal of options for the WWE Creative Team to hit her iconic music and send Las Vegas into a frenzy once again.
It was SummerSlam 2021, in the very same arena where WrestleMania will emanate from this evening, that Becky Lynch made her shocking return to WWE following the birth of her daughter.
The Man famously defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in 26 seconds and sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling landscape by turning heel in the process.
Belair will be competing against Rhea Ripley and reigning champion IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. Could history repeat itself Sunday with the E-S-T and The Man coming face-to-face in Sin City one more time?
We'll all know soon enough.
