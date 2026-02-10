Becky Lynch Accepts Big Time Challenge for WWE Elimination Chamber
AJ Lee made her surprise return to WWE Raw Monday night in Cleveland, Ohio and the greatest women's superstar of all-time was none too thrilled about it.
Becky Lynch was set to open the show with a major announcement regarding her efforts to undo the alleged corruption from the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but the mere sight of Lee's arrival to the Rocket Arena sent the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion into a mental breakdown.
Lynch made her way to the ring, clenching her teeth the entire way down the ramp, and it wasn't long at all before Lee came out to join her.
The Man accused Lee of trying to ruin her life, to which AJ alleged that she was only in Cleveland to back up her girl Maxxine Durpi during her match with Nattie. As far as trying to ruin Lynch's life, AJ claimed to have no idea what Becky was talking about. That was until she suddenly 'remembered' that she beat Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, Survivor Series: WarGames and cost her the Women's IC Title against Dupri several weeks back.
Becky was in no mood for games, and asked Lee rather bluntly if she came back for a one-on-one match. She offered to give AJ her first singles contest in over a decade later this month at Elimination Chamber, which happens to be taking place in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.
Lee was clearly on board, but she held out on agreeing to terms until The Man was willing to put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. Lynch said no at first, but after some goading from the crowd, Becky reluctantly agreed and the match will no doubt be made official by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.
AJ Lee has not wrestled a singles match since she lost to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella on the March 16, 2015 edition of WWE Raw.
It's been even longer since she held singles gold. Her third and final reign as WWE Divas Champion came to an end in November 2014. She'll now have a chance to snap that title drought in a little over two weeks.
WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card (Announced):
- 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Randy Orton vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
- 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com