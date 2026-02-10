Becky Lynch Accepts Big Time Challenge for WWE Elimination Chamber

AJ Lee made her surprise return to WWE Raw Monday night in Cleveland, Ohio and the greatest women's superstar of all-time was none too thrilled about it.

Becky Lynch was set to open the show with a major announcement regarding her efforts to undo the alleged corruption from the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but the mere sight of Lee's arrival to the Rocket Arena sent the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion into a mental breakdown.

Lynch made her way to the ring, clenching her teeth the entire way down the ramp, and it wasn't long at all before Lee came out to join her.

The Man accused Lee of trying to ruin her life, to which AJ alleged that she was only in Cleveland to back up her girl Maxxine Durpi during her match with Nattie. As far as trying to ruin Lynch's life, AJ claimed to have no idea what Becky was talking about. That was until she suddenly 'remembered' that she beat Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, Survivor Series: WarGames and cost her the Women's IC Title against Dupri several weeks back.

Becky was in no mood for games, and asked Lee rather bluntly if she came back for a one-on-one match. She offered to give AJ her first singles contest in over a decade later this month at Elimination Chamber, which happens to be taking place in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Lee was clearly on board, but she held out on agreeing to terms until The Man was willing to put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. Lynch said no at first, but after some goading from the crowd, Becky reluctantly agreed and the match will no doubt be made official by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

AJ Lee has not wrestled a singles match since she lost to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella on the March 16, 2015 edition of WWE Raw.

It's been even longer since she held singles gold. Her third and final reign as WWE Divas Champion came to an end in November 2014. She'll now have a chance to snap that title drought in a little over two weeks.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card (Announced):

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Randy Orton vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

