WWE Raw Results (2/9/26): Rhea Ripley and LA Knight Qualify for Elimination Chamber, AJ Lee Returns

The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE got a dream match on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The show started its usual way with the broadcast capturing various WWE Superstars arriving at the building. CM Punk was shown with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but then he pulled AJ Lee into the shot and they both walked together. Becky Lynch stumbled by and was disgusted by what she saw.

Lynch ended up starting the show and made her entrance right after seeing Punk and Lee. She said that she had an announcement to make, but wouldn't make it because she was so disrespected by Lee. As soon as she said that, Lee made her entrance.

Lee stood across from Lynch in the ring and talked about how many times she's beaten Lynch this year. She quoted Wrestlepalooza and WarGames, which infuriated Lynch. Lee told Lynch she was one of the best ever, but then asked what that makes her since she beat her all those times. Lee suggested it meant that she was the number one contender to Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Lynch scoffed and sarcastically said they should wrestle at Elimination Chamber in Chicago. Lynch then screamed that Lee didn't deserve a title shot. Lee continued to egg Lynch on and eventually she relented. Lynch told Lee that the match was on and that if she thought she was held down early in her career, it would be nothing compared to what she would do her.

The match was later made official. It'll be AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 28.

In other Elimination Chamber developments this week, Rhea Ripley officially qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She now joins Tiffany Stratton in the match that will have major WrestleMania implications.

On this week's episode of Raw, Ripley defeated Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match to earn her spot in the match. Ripley hit Valkyria with Riptide before making the cover to get the victory.

In the main event, LA Knight defeated Austin Theory and Penta in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match. The Vision tried to get involved in the match and did, but they were thwarted once again by the man in black.

The masked man in black ran down to the ring and nailed Austin Theory with a Stomp. Because of that Stomp, LA Knight was able to hit BFT finisher for the victory

Also, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be on the line at the Elimination Chamber PLE. CM Punk was scheduled for an in-ring interview with Michael Cole, but Finn Balor joined Cole before Punk could. Balor said that he wanted another shot at the world title and that he deserved it because he destroyed Punk two weeks ago.

Adam Pearce walked out and told Balor that the world title match was already set for WrestleMania. He told Balor "no." That answer brought out CM Punk.

Punk tried to fight Balor, but WWE officials got in their way and stopped it. Punk got on the microphone and said he'd be happy to fight Balor either right then or at Elimination Chamber. Pearce continued to not grant the match. He finally did when Punk got in his face and asked him if he could have input in his title matches. Pearce relented and made the match official.

After, Cole asked Punk what he was thinking and why he would sacrifice his huge WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns. Punk said that he wasn't sacrificing it, but building it. He said he was building a legacy and that at WrestleMania he would retain his world title over Reigns.

In other action on the show this week, The Usos defeated Alpha Academy to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The Usos hit the 1D on Otis to earn the victory. When the match ended, Jimmy and Jey began talking about what they wanted to do at WrestleMania. Jimmy then said he wanted Jey to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match and wrestle for the world title again.

Speaking of world titles, WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, got her hands on Dominik Mysterio for a second. Liv Morgan and Mysterio cut a promo from the middle of the ring on how she was the best Royal Rumble winner ever and he was the best men's Intercontinental Champion ever.

Morgan kept talking and that brought out Vaquer. Vaquer told her that she talks too much and said that she wanted Morgan to choose her for WrestleMania. Morgan laughed it off, but Vaquer got the last laugh when she slapped Dominik Mysterio in the face.

In other action, Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie ended in a countout. The match started, but Nattie disobeyed all referee rules and obliterated Dupri's knee. She locked in a Sharpshooter on top of the announce table and kept it locked in until AJ Lee ran out for the save. Because they both were outside of the ring, they were counted out.

Lee comforted Dupri, but then was attacked from behind by Becky Lynch. Lynch smashed Lee into the ring post and then scurried away as she writhed in pain.

Finally, both El Grande Americano's were once again in the same ring on this week's show. The original El Grande Americano teamed up with Je'Von Evans to take on Bravo & Rayo, part of The New El Grande Americano family. Evans hit a massive top rope OG Cutter before Americano got the victory. After the match, the original El Grande Americano tried to unmask the other, but was unable to pull it off.

The Usos defeated Alpha Academy to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championships

Rhea Ripley defeated Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria to advance to the Women's Elimination Chamber match the Elimination Chamber PLE

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie ended in a count out

Je'Von Evans and the Original El Grande Americano defeated Bravo & Rayo with the New El Grande Americano ringside

